10/9 IMPACT WRESTLING KNOCKOUTS KNOCKDOWN REPORT: Rosemary & Havok vs. The Influence, Frost vs. Ellering, more

IMPACT WRESTLING KNOCKOUTS KNOCKDOWN 2021 REPORT

OCTOBER 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Veda Scott, Mickie James

Ring Announcer: Melissa Santos

-When the show came on, all of the wrestlers from the Knockouts Division were in the ring. The male wrestlers surrounded ringside. Gail Kim spoke and dedicated the show to all the wrestlers who have passed away. Lexie Fyfe led a ten bell salute to Daffney. Everyone chanted “Thank you, Daffney” afterwards. Classy and touching segment.

-Intro video featuring wrestlers discussing the Knockouts Division’s influence on the world of professional wrestling.

-Veda Scott and Mickie James welcomed us to the show and ran down the matches for the night.

-Video package on Lady Frost and Rachael Ellering, featuring clips of sit down interviews with both.

(1) LADY FROST vs. RACHAEL ELLERING – First Round Tournament Match

The commentary team noted that there would be a female ring announcer and referees for this show. Fans chanted “Knockouts Wrestling”. Ellering and Frost mixed it up and gave a fist bump at the start. Ellering took Frost to the mat with an arm lock. Ellering stayed on offense until Frost turned things around with a sequence of moves, including a dropkick.

Ellering gave Frost a running back elbow and chops. Frost fired back with a series of chops. Ellering got a senton on Frost. Frost made a comeback with flashy offense. Frost got a two count after a standing moonsault. Both wrestlers were down after Ellering gave Frost a lariat. A “This is awesome” chant broke out.

Frost and Ellering traded moves. Ellering got a close two count after a spinning legdrop. Ellering and Frost kept trading the advantage. Frost gave Ellering a blockbuster from the top rope and scored a two count. Ellering finished Frost off with a Bossman Slam. Ellering clutched her ribs after the match.

WINNER: Rachael Ellering in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was a good decision to start with this energetic match. Fans were really into it. Frost would make a fine addition to the division. This may have been Ellering’s best match in Impact.)

-Video package on Renee Michelle and Chelsea Green.

(2) RENEE MICHELLE vs. CHELSEA GREEN – First Round Tournament Match

Mickie brought up that Green won the battle royal at NWA Empower. Fans chanted for Chelsea. Renee and Green had an extended lockup to start the match. There was a split chant for both wrestlers. Renee got mad that Chelsea dropped her on her face. Green outsmarted Renee and took her to the mat with a headlock.

Renee sidestepped Green and threw her into the ringpost. Renee worked on Green’s arm, which was in a cast. Renee clipped Green and took her down. The action spilled to ringside. Renee beat on Green then threw her back in the ring. Renee continued to work on the arm. Fans chanted for Chelsea. Green made a comeback with a pump kick.

Green got several two counts with rollups and backslides. Green clotheslined Michelle twice. Renee delivered a spin kick to Green. Green head butted Renee. Green got the unprettier on Renee for the pin.

WINNER: Chelsea Green in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and the fans were into it. Green was a crowd favorite, but Renee won over some fans as well.)

-Video package featuring Mercedes Martinez and Brandi Lauren. Only Martinez spoke. Creepy images of Brandi flashed on the screen.

(3) BRANDI LAUREN vs. MERCEDES MARTINEZ – First Round Tournament Match

Martinez took Brandi down to start the match. Brandi made a comeback and did an Undertaker-style sit-up. Brandi attacked Martinez in the corner and stomped her. Martinez came back with kicks and punches. Martinez delivered the O.G. Drop for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes Martinez in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Brandi got in some offense, but it was mostly a squash. Disappointing, because I wanted to see more of Brandi in her new Undead Realm persona.)

-Video package on Jamie Senegal and Tasha Steelz. Jamie said she wanted to win the match for Daffney.

(4) TASHA STEELZ vs. JAMIE SENEGAL – First Round Tournament Match

Jamie’s green and black gear was dedicated to Daffney. Jamie took Tasha to the mat with a headlock. Tasha got out but Jamie took her back down. Jamie slid to the outside and Tasha caught her with a kick. Tasha and Jamie brawled on the floor. Tasha ran Jamie into the post. The action returned to the ring. Tasha had the upper hand but Jamie battled back with punches.

Tasha had Jamie tied up upside down over the ropes. Tasha hit Jamie with a forearm, an uppercut, and a kick. Tasha continued to stomp Jamie. Fans clapped their encouragement for Jamie. Jamie battled back with a slap and clotheslines. Jamie knocked Tasha down with a kick. Jamie got a German suplex on Tasha for a two count. Fans chanted for both wrestlers.

Tasha threw Jamie into the ropes and followed up with knees. Tasha bulldogged Jamie and got a two count. Tasha got a cutter for a two count. Tasha was frustrated about not getting the pin. Tasha got a crucifix bomb on Jamie for the pin.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 11:00.

(D.L’s Take: Competitive match and the crowd was into it. Good showing by both wrestlers.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Gail Kim. Gail said it was a special night. She said she was impressed with all the newcomers. Gail said whoever brought their A-Game would win the tournament.

(5) DEONNA PURRAZZO (w/Matthew Rehwoldt) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH

This was a non-title match. Mickie James had selected Masha as Deonna’s opponent for their “Pick Your Poison” challenge ahead of their title match at Bound For Glory. Deonna took Masha to the mat early. The advantage went back and forth on the mat. Deonna and Masha worked a knuckle lock for an extended period. Masha suplexed Deonna and Deonna rolled outside.

Masha dove on Rehwoldt and knocked him down. Deonna used the distraction to attack Masha. The action returned to the ring. Deonna stomped Masha then worked on her arm. Deonna had Masha on the mat with an armlock. Mickie shouted encouragement for Masha from the commentary booth.

Deonna gave Masha a lariat. Deonna taunted Masha. Fans chanted for Masha. Masha made a comeback with a kick. Deonna took Masha to the mat in a submission, but Masha got her foot on the ropes to break it. Masha caught Deonna with a spin kick. Masha gave a jumping knee to Deonna, followed by a boot. Deonna gave Masha a knee lift and Russian Leg Sweep.

Deonna had Masha in an armlock. Masha came back with a brainbuster for a two count. Deonna fought out of a piledriver and got Masha in another armlock. Masha made the ropes to break it. Masha missed a kick and Deonna locked in the Venus De Milo for the submission win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good match. Masha made an impressive showing in her Impact debut. Deonna has excellent ring presence and is at the top of her game.)

-Bound For Glory promo.

(6) MERCEDES MARTINEZ vs. RACHAEL ELLERING – Semi-Final Tournament Match

Fans chanted “Knockouts Wrestling”. Ellering extended her hand and Martinez shook hands. Ellering took Martinez to the mat and had the early advantage. Martinez came back with suplexes and a jumping knee. They battled on the apron and Martinez speared Ellering on the apron. Ellering grabbed her ribs. Martinez continued to beat up Ellering at ringside.

Back in the ring, Martinez delivered three knees. Ellering gave Martinez a pump kick. Martinez gave Ellering a neckbreaker and got a two count. Fans chanted “This is wrestling”. Martinez had Ellering in a submission on the mat. Ellering reached the ropes to break it. Ellering made a comeback, but winced in pain. Martinez gave Ellering a spinebuster for a two count.

Ellering suplexed Martinez and gave her a spinebuster. Ellering got the Bossman Slam on Martinez, but Martinez rolled out of the ring. Fans chanted “Fight forever”. Martinez gave Ellering a Fisherman Buster followed by a front facelock submission for the win. They hugged after the match.

WINNER: Mercedes Martinez in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A really good back and forth battle that looked like either wrestler could win. An impressive showing for both wrestlers.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Chelsea Green backstage. Green said she and Martinez had impressive backgrounds. She said she wasn’t overlooking Tasha Steelz. She said “Like my hair, my performance never falls flat”).

(7) TASHA STEELZ vs. CHELSEA GREEN – Semi-Final Tournament Match

Chants broke out for both wrestlers. There was stalling at the start. Green took Tasha down to the mat. Green and Tasha exchanged pin attempts and two counts. Green arm dragged Tasha and gave her a dropkick. The fans erupted in a “Chelsea” chant. Green chased Tasha around ringside. Green dove on Chelsea from the ring to the stage.

Tasha caught Chelsea with a punch and returned to the ring. Tasha gave Green a jumping knee, punches, and a kick. Chelsea rolled up Tasha for a two count. Tasha and Green went for headbutts at the same time and knocked each other to the mat. They got to their feet and traded punches. Green delivered a series of moves.

Green and Tasha exchanged punches on the mat. Tasha gave Green a cutter on the apron. Back in the ring, Tasha stomped Green. Green dropkicked Tasha from the top rope. Tasha gave Green a crucifix bomb for a two count. Green gave Tasha the unprettier for a two count. Tasha rolled through a Green crossbody block. Tasha gave Green a frog splash for the pin.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Another competitive match where it looked like either wrestler could win. Tasha has been in tag matches for the most part, but has looked good in singles action tonight.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Mercedes Martinez backstage. Martinez said that Tasha’s cockiness would be her downfall. She said she would win and would be the true Boricua Badass.

-Christy Hemme cheerfully walked to the ring. She said their was a legend backstage who was a dear friend. She said the person would be the next inductee into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. A video package played for Awesome Kong. Fans chanted “Hall of Famer”. Kong’s music played and she walked to the ring.

Fans gave an ovation and chanted “Welcome back” as Kong entered the ring. Kong thanked the fans and the fans chanted “Thank you, Kong”. Kong got emotional while she talked. Fans chanted “You deserve it”. She talked about the tenacity of the current Knockouts and she was filled with pride. She said it was nice to be acknowledged, but she was there to honor Daffney.

Kong said that Daffney broke barriers. She said Daffney was the first woman to do a Monster’s Ball Match. Fans chanted “Daffney”. She encouraged people to open the door for the next generation. She said “We love you” to Daffney.

-Video package with Taylor Wilde talking about her Monster’s Ball match with Daffney. She talked about how Daffney donated her brain to science so she could help other wrestlers. She talked about her fond memories of Daffney and how she would always have a spot for her in her heart.

(8) KIMBER LEE vs. SAVANNAH EVANS vs. ALISHA EDWARDS vs. JORDYNNE GRACE – Monster’s Ball Match

Lee and Alisha brawled at the bell and went to the floor. Evans and Grace battled in the ring. Alisha and Grace fought on the outside. Lee hit Evans with a pool cue. Lee threw a trash can into the ring. Lee put the can over the head of Evans. Lee hit the can with a crowbar. Lee gave Alisha a jawbreaker. Lee threw a barbed wire chair in the ring and propped it up in the corner.

Alisha threw Lee into the chair. Alisha got two kendo sticks from under the ring. Lee was bleeding from the head. Alisha hit Lee with the sticks, one which was covered with barbed wire. Alisha dug the barbed wire stick into Lee’s head. Evans and Grace exchanged punches. Grace gave Alisha double knees and an elbow to Evans.

Grace brought a barbell plate into the ring. Lee caught Grace with kicks. Lee brought a sack of thumbtacks into the ring and poured them on the mat. Grace gave Lee a muscle buster into the thumbtacks. Alisha kicked Grace and gave her a DDT. A close-up showed Lee picking a tack out of her arm. Grace gave Alisha a front slam onto the barbell plate.

Evans threw chalk into Grace’s face. Evans gave Alisha a full nelson bomb for the pin.

WINNER: Savannah Evans in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An action packed match. It was a violent match, but a change of pace from the previous action. The ending was kind of abrupt.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Tasha Steelz backstage. Tasha congratulated Savannah Evans for winning the previous match. Tasha said she had all the respect in the world for Martinez. She said she was a champion and she would knock out Martinez tonight.

(9) TASHA STEELZ vs. MERCEDES MARTINEZ – Tournament Final Match

Fans chanted for Martinez. Martinez threw Tasha around and followed with forearms and chops. Martinez suplexed Tasha repeatedly. Fans chanted “Suplex City”. Martinez delivered more forearms. Tasha chopped Martinez in the corner and gave forearms of her own. Tasha had a flurry of offense on Martinez, including a tornado DDT.

Martinez tossed Tasha to the mat, then mounted and punched her. Tasha slipped out of the O.G. drop, then gave Martinez a cutter. Tasha made a comeback and said she hoped Deonna was watching. Martinez made a comeback and went on offense. Tasha gave Martinez a rana from the top rope. Tasha gave Martinez the Stratus-faction for a two count.

Tasha stomped Martinez. Tasha and Martinez traded punches. Martinez delivered the O.G. Drop and got the pin.

WINNER: Mercedes Martinez in 11:00.

The fans cheered for Martinez. Gail Kim presented the tournament trophy to Martinez.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid match. The crowd was enthusiastic with the victory.)

-Veda Scott and Mickie James discussed the tournament. Veda talked about the “Tag Me In” initiative to support mental health. A video package showed clips of several wrestlers including Chris Jericho, Trish Stratus, Lita, Effy, Eddie Edwards, Kurt Angle, Gail Kim, DDP, RVD, Mick Foley, W. Morrissey, Konnan, Mark Henry, Trish Adora, Trish Stratus, Nick Aldis, and many more encouraging people to reach out for help regarding mental health.

(10) ROSEMARY & HAVOK (w/Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)(c) vs. THE INFLUENCE (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne w/Kaleb with a K) – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Melissa Santos gave the in-ring introductions. The fans were really into Rosemary and Havok. Madison stalled but got clotheslined by Rosemary. Rosemary bit Madison, then suplexed her. Decay double teamed Madison. Tenille reluctantly tagged and got in the ring. Tenille punched Havok. Havok screamed and pushed Tenille to the mat. Havok threw Tenille around.

Rosemary and Havok double teamed Tenille. Rosemary trapped Tenille in the ropes. Rosemary chased after Kaleb on the outside but got clotheslined by Madison. The Influence double teamed Rosemary. Fans chanted for Decay. Tenille gave Rosemary a neckbreaker. Fans chanted “Kaleb sucks”. Rosemary tried to fight out of the corner but got distracted by Kaleb and was attacked by Tenille.

Tenille grabbed Rosemary’s hair while Madison stomped her. Fans started a “Rosemary” chant. Rosemary and Tenille clotheslined each other and were down. Havok and Madison tagged in. Havok delivered a series of moves to Madison. Tenille broke up a pin attempt. Kaleb got on the apron. Rosemary accidentally ran into Havok. The Influence did a double team move to Rosemary.

Havok ran The Influence into each other. Rosemary speared Madison and got the pin.

WINNERS: Rosemary & Havok in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A solid tag team match. The action was good, with some comedy throw in. The fans were into it and really liked Decay.)

-After the match a short promo played that said The Inspiration is coming at Bound For Glory (The Inspiration is the former IIconics– Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay).

FINAL THOUGHTS: An enjoyable night of wrestling. The standout performers were Rachael Ellering, Tasha Steelz, and Mercedes Martinez. The tributes to Daffney were very well done and emotional.

