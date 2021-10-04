SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestling will bring “Wrestle Week” to AXS TV in the lead up to their Bound For Glory PPV event on October 23.
In a press release, the company announced that “Wrestle Week” will start on October 18 and will feature movies, retrospectives, and more. The full schedule is here:
Wrestle Week Schedule on AXS TV:
· Monday, October 18
-9 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Road House
· Thursday, October 21
-3 pm ET – PREMIERE: SLAMMIVERSARY© 2021
-7 pm ET – PREMIERE: BTI: Before the IMPACT!
-8 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT!
-10 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT In 60: Christian Cage
Pay-Per-View Schedule (available digitally and on all PPV providers):
Saturday, October 23
-9-9:30 pm ET – This Is BOUND FOR GLORY
-9:30-10pm ET – COUNTDOWN TO GLORY live
-10 pm ET – BOUND FOR GLORY© 2021 Pay-Per-View
The 2021 Bound For Glory PPV event is Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship.
CATCH-UP: Impact announces new championship, single elimination tournament
Leave a Reply