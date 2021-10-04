SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling will bring “Wrestle Week” to AXS TV in the lead up to their Bound For Glory PPV event on October 23.

In a press release, the company announced that “Wrestle Week” will start on October 18 and will feature movies, retrospectives, and more. The full schedule is here:

Wrestle Week Schedule on AXS TV:

· Monday, October 18

-9 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Road House

· Thursday, October 21

-3 pm ET – PREMIERE: SLAMMIVERSARY© 2021

-7 pm ET – PREMIERE: BTI: Before the IMPACT!

-8 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT!

-10 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT In 60: Christian Cage

Pay-Per-View Schedule (available digitally and on all PPV providers):

Saturday, October 23

-9-9:30 pm ET – This Is BOUND FOR GLORY

-9:30-10pm ET – COUNTDOWN TO GLORY live

-10 pm ET – BOUND FOR GLORY© 2021 Pay-Per-View

The 2021 Bound For Glory PPV event is Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship.

