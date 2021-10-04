C.M. Punk talks ring rust amid return to wrestling with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk’s main goal with first AEW match was to silence the doubt in his head around his performance.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Punk discussed his return in detail and the potential ring rust he encountered.

“I think it was just quieting that voice in my head that doubted anything,” Punk said. “Cardio is fine, timing is fine. I was always a storyteller. You’ll never see me do a triple-jump moonsault to the floor or anything like that. It’s more about tugging on people’s heartstrings and getting them to care about me as a human being, really. If I have an advantage over anybody, I think that’s one of them. I have this rare connection with the crowd. I just think I need more reps. I need to get out there more in front of a live audience and wrestle. I’ll be back to form in no time. I think I haven’t missed a beat. That was kind of the goal. To go out there and make it look like I’ve been wrestling last week. I think mission accomplished. I just want to get out there and hear the crowd more. That’s all I want to do is be in that moment.”

Punk returned to the ring for the first time in over seven years at AEW’s All Out PPV event in September. Punk defeated Darby Allin. Later in the month, he faced and defeated Powerhouse Hobbs at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Punk’s next opponent has not been announced.

