Lio Rush signs with AEW, appears in vignette on Dynamite

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, has signed with AEW. Rush was featured in a special vignette on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company officially announced his signing via social media.
Welcome to the team…@TheLionelGreen is #AllElite! pic.twitter.com/wyeCU5HvuI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021
Rush appeared as The Joker in the Casino Battle Royal match at this year’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. After that match, Rush announced his retirement from pro wrestling due to an injury.
Rush was released from the WWE in April of 2020.
I was at the show tonight, and the crowd booed LOUDLY during his vignette. I don’t think he has made many fans with his well known attitude in both ROH and WWE