Lio Rush signs with AEW, appears in vignette on Dynamite

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, has signed with AEW. Rush was featured in a special vignette on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company officially announced his signing via social media.

Rush appeared as The Joker in the Casino Battle Royal match at this year’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. After that match, Rush announced his retirement from pro wrestling due to an injury.

Rush was released from the WWE in April of 2020.

