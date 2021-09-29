Brodie Lee’s family start Jon Huber Legacy Foundation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Huber’s (Brodie Lee) wife and brother announced the launch of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation on Wednesday afternoon.

The family & friends of Jon Huber announce the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The Foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career due to family obligations.

Per an AEW press release, the foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations.

“Jon almost gave up on his dream of wrestling because of his family,” said Amanda Huber, “But he got the call to move up to WWE while we were in the hospital with our first child. I can’t think of a better way of honoring his commitment to family and his career than to help other people who are facing the same dilemma.”

At the start of 2022, a select group of individuals will be selected and receive support in the form of connections, resources, skills, and funding.

This announcement comes on the heels of AEW Dynamite running in Jon Huber’s hometown of Rochester this week.

