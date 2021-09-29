AEW Rampage viewership for “Grand Slam II” including Punk vs. Hobbs at the start and Moxley in the main event, minute-by-minute details, key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage last Friday (9/24) drew 727,000 viewers in the first hour and 552,000 viewers in the second hour, for an average of 640,000 overall. The first hour viewership was the the first time the show topped 700,000 since four weeks prior, the week of C.M. Punk’s debut. While it was a pre-taped show, it was heavily hyped as part two of “Grand Slam” from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. and featured C.M. Punk’s first match on TV in over seven years. The debut episode of Rampage drew 740,000, so this was in line with the debut and drew the fourth-highest average viewership for the series after seven weeks on the air. Three weeks.

Again, sticking with the first hour for comparative purposes, in the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.32 rating, up from 0.28, 0.27, and 0.30 the prior three weeks, but below 0.34 and 0.53 the prior two weeks, and in line with the 0.31 for the premiere episode.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.48 rating, up from 0.37, 0.38, and 0.41 the prior three weeks. It beat the premiere episode in that demo, which was 0.42.

In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, up from 0.16 last week but below the 0.25 the prior week.

Rampage began with 875,000 viewers in the first minute, and dropped under 800,000 by the fourth minute and stayed there for the first ten minutes of C.M. Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, but then built above 800,000 again by the 11 minute mark and peaked at 865,000 for the finish of the match.

The first hour ended at 687,000 viewers and dipped as low as 604,000 during the commercial break in the main event.

The second hour opened at 744,000 in the opening minute, and dipped under 700,000 for the rest of the show by minute four of hour two. It bounced around above and below 500,000 the rest of the second hour, closing with 550,000.