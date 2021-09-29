VIP AUDIO 9/28 – WKH – The News: Ratings overview including how Raw did compared to Dynamite, how Punk drew minute-by-minute in his first TV match, how Raw and SD are drawing now compared to summer (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a ratings overview of Smackdown, Raw, and Dynamite including how Raw did compared to Dynamite in key demos, how C.M. Punk drew minute-by-minute in his first TV match, how Raw and Smackdown are drawing now compared to summer post-ThunderDome, and some thoughts on Rampage’s matches and formatting.

