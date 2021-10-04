WWE Championship match announced for Crown Jewel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Big E called out Drew McIntyre to address their confrontation from last week. McIntyre said he respected Big E and that he deserved to be WWE Champion. McIntyre also said that he wanted a title shot. At that point, both were interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. After a back and forth on the microphone, Big E & McIntyre beat Ziggler & Roode in a tag team match. When the match ended, Big E told McIntyre that he accepted his challenge for the championship match and that they would do it at Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel takes place in Saudi Arabia on October 21 and will stream live on Peacock. Other matches include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, A.J. Styles & Omos vs. RK-Bro for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, and more.

