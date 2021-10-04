Tessa Blanchard reportedly set to return to wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tessa Blanchard will make her return to wrestling after being a free agent for over a year.

Fightful Select is reporting that Blanchard will participate in the relaunch of Women’s of Wrestling. A press conference will take place on Wednesday to announce the return of the company.

Outside of an independent match in September of 2020, Blanchard has been away from wrestling since she was released from her Impact Wrestling contract. Blanchard is a former Impact World Champion.

CATCH-UP: Impact Wrestling announces “Wrestle Week” on AXS TV ahead of Bound For Glory