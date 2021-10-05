FREE PODCAST 10/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker, run down upcoming Fight Night headlined by Mackenzie Dern & Marina Rodriguez, preview Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III, more (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night, headlined by Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. They give a quick rundown of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. Rick gives his preview of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III. The show closes with the guys giving their take on the UFC offering UFC 267 at no cost.

