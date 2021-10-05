FREE PODCAST 10/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Reaction to Draft, is Becky already shifting away from heel, Goldberg vowing death to Lashley, live callers, emails (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the latest WWE Draft picks and also how WWE missed some opportunities to make the draft execution more special. They also talk about the content of Raw in the ring and on the mic including the debut of Austin Theory, whether Becky Lynch is shifting away from trying to get booed already, Big E-Drew McIntyre segment, Goldberg doubling down on death threats against Bobby Lashley, whether Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch should appear together on TV, Shayna Baszler’s trajectory, the weak Smackdown main event men’s depth chart, and much more.

