WWE announces Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments

WWE’s popular King of the Ring tournament is making its return. A women’s version of the tournament called the Queen’s Crown will debut as well. Both tournaments will begin on next week’s season premiere episode of Smackdown.

Baron Corbin was the last King of the Ring winner. As of now, stakes for both tournaments have not been defined and participants have not been announced.

