Another major championship match added to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship has been announced for WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Lynch and Belair squared off against one another for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules. Sasha Banks interrupted the match, causing a disqualification finish. Banks had been off television since missing her scheduled bout against Belair at Summerslam.

Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock Thursday October 21.

CATCH-UP: Jackie Redmond set to host WWE Raw Talk and Talking Smack