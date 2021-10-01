Another major championship match added to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship has been announced for WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.
BREAKING: @BeckyLynchWWE will defend her #SmackDown #WomensTitle against @BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE at #WWECrownJewel! https://t.co/6EA4gqwb0k
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2021
Lynch and Belair squared off against one another for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules. Sasha Banks interrupted the match, causing a disqualification finish. Banks had been off television since missing her scheduled bout against Belair at Summerslam.
Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock Thursday October 21.
