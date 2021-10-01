VIP AUDIO 9/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Future of NXT, which wrestler would you want as neighbors, would Reigns be bad fit for AEW, X-Pac themes, WM9 rebooked, Lambert, Danielson, AEW creative, Lio, more (84 min.)

News Ticker

October 1, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of The Fix Mailbag, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

  • Is it clear now that Bryan Danielson was the bigger acquisition than C.M. Punk?
  • Wouldn’t Roman Reigns be a bad fit for AEW?
  • Isn’t it time to bring in Tessa Blanchard if you’re Tony Khan?
  • What X-Pac theme is actually the worst wrestling theme ever?
  • Which were Danielson matches before AEW’s match with Kenny Omega?
  • Isn’t Dan Lambert essentially cosplaying Jim Cornette and will he eventually get embarrassed?
  • Isn’t AEW playing with fire when it comes to how much Sting is doing in the ring given his age and history?
  • Can you rebook WrestleMania 9 better than the actual line-up?
  • At what age should children be introduced to pro wrestling?
  • Is Becky Lynch coming across too strong as a heel and shouldn’t she be shown up soon?
  • Suburban Commando DVD. Enough said.
  • Is there any explanation for WWE’s Kanyon as Boy George aside from the obvious attempt to shame him for being gay?
  • Is it now clear NXT 2.0 is a failure and its time on USA limited now?
  • Are ties better than shootouts? Plus Wade’s solution for how to ultimately solve ties in pro sports (and even pro wrestling).
  • Which of these proposed pairs of wrestling personalities would be the better neighbor?
  • A listener tears apart Wade for being so critical of Jimmy Smith given Wade’s own foibles and imperfections.
  • Should AEW invest in Lio Rush given that he has quit everything he has started?
  • What should the end game be for Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year?
  • Why hasn’t anyone mentioned Jim Ross’s book detailing Ric Flair exposing himself to women in a limo out of nowhere?
  • Has any company risen to prominence as quickly as AEW has?
  • Reaction to report of Tony Khan taking over AEW creative and the EVPs having other roles outside of creative now?

