Jackie Redmond set to host WWE Raw Talk and Talking Smack

WWE has hired Jackie Redmond to host Raw Talk and Talking Smack. Matt Camp will serve as co-host alongside her.

Redmond currently is a hockey analyst and reporter for the NHL Network and Turner Sports. She has over 10 years experience in the sports broadcasting business.

“As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE,” said Redmond. “There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack.”

Raw Talk and Talking Smack are WWE’s weekly television post-shows. Both have undergone formatting changes throughout the last two months and this is another layer of retooling those products.

