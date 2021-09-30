Top WWE Monday Night Raw champion reportedly out of action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw Tag Team Champion, Randy Orton, reportedly will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time.

PWInsider is reporting that Orton has not been cleared to wrestle and that there was no indication as to when he would return. The report did not reveal why Orton was not cleared.

Orton won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship with Riddle at Summerslam in August. Orton is a 14 time world champion.

CATCH-UP: WWE Monday Night Raw viewership down this week from last week’s show with Reigns, behind AEW in two key male demos