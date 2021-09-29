WWE Monday Night Raw viewership down this week from last week’s show with Reigns, behind AEW in two key male demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw this week (9/27) averaged 1.709 million viewers. The hourly numbers were: 1.818 million, 1.714 million, and 1.596 million. Each hour drew fewer viewers than last week’s show featuring a special appearance by Roman Reigns. The average Raw viewership over the last 11 weeks since moving out of ThunderDome and back into arenas is 1.837 million, so this week’s show was down 118,000 from that average.

In terms of a cable rating (the percentage of homes with cable watching, regardless of how many people were watching per-home) was 1.22, down from 1.24 the last two weeks. In the seven weeks after leaving ThunderDome and returning to arenas before Labor Day, Raw averaged a 1.37 rating. It’s down to an average of 1.23 up against Monday Night Football the last three weeks.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew 0.48 (tied with last week’s AEW Dynamite), down from 0.49 last week, but above the 0.43 of two weeks ago. It averaged 0.54 in the seven weeks before Labor Day.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.60 rating (below AEW Dynamite’s 0.67 rating), down from 0.65 last week but above 0.50 from two weeks ago. It averaged 0.72 in the seven weeks before Labor Day.

In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.28 rating (below AEW Dynamite’s 0.38 rating), a sharp drop from last week’s 0.40 rating with Reigns on the show, but in line with the 0.27 the week before that. It averaged 0.39 in the seven weeks before Labor Day.