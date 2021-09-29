Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown rating down below post-ThunderDome average in total viewership and all key demographics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown last Friday (9/24) averaged 2.135 million viewers down from 2.243 million the prior week and a season peak of 2.383 million the week before that. It was the lowest viewership since Aug. 20. Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford was the TV main event, although it wasn’t announced until the show was in progress. It marked the 11th straight week Smackdown drew more than 2 million viewers; the streak began with their return to arenas with fans. The show had only topped 2 million viewers twice in the prior ten weeks in shows emanating from ThunderDome

The show drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from 0.58 and 0.65 the prior two weeks. The show has averaged 0.59 since leaving ThunderDome and moving to arenas with fans.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.66 rating, down from 0.70 and 0.79 the prior two weeks. The show has averaged 0.70 since leaving ThunderDome.

In the younger male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.42 rating, flat with last week’s 0.42 and down from 0.50 two weeks ago. The show has averaged 0.42 since leaving ThunderDome.