Impact announces new championship, single elimination tournament

Impact Wrestling will introduce the first-ever Digital Media Championship to the company’s suite of titles. On October 5, a single elimination tournament will begin with the winner being crowned the first champion. The tournament will take place on Impact Plus and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

Introducing our brand new title – the IMPACT Digital Media Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6VSW9OFVml — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021

The company made the announcement during this week’s episode of Impact TV. This championship will join the Impact World Championship, Knockouts Championship, X Division Championship, and both men’s and women’s Tag Team Championships as Impact’s signature titles.

