News Ticker

Impact announces new championship, single elimination tournament

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 30, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling will introduce the first-ever Digital Media Championship to the company’s suite of titles. On October 5, a single elimination tournament will begin with the winner being crowned the first champion. The tournament will take place on Impact Plus and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

The company made the announcement during this week’s episode of Impact TV. This championship will join the Impact World Championship, Knockouts Championship, X Division Championship, and both men’s and women’s Tag Team Championships as Impact’s signature titles.

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/30: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021