THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/30: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Mickie James

Mickie returned to Impact TV recently in the role of EVP for the NWA Empower show, but last week she finally made a formal challenge to Deonna Purrazzo to fight for the Knockouts title at Bound for Glory. Mickie’s confrontation with Deonna was a highlight of last week’s show and the fans reacted enthusiastically to her appearance. The Mickie vs. Deonna showdown at BFG should be a great one.

Impact Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin

Fresh from declaring that he was cashing in “Option C” to get a world title shot at Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander continued his momentum in the main event of last week’s TV show by defeating Ace Austin. The 16 minute match saw Alexander come out on top after getting the C-4 Spike on Ace. Ace and Fulton attacked Alexander after the match but Christian Cage and the returning Christopher Daniels ran in for the save.

Impact TV Results (9/23/21):

David Finlay beat Hikuleo

Rohit Raju beat Chelsea Green

Rich Swann & Willie Mack beat Brian Myers & VSK

Josh Alexander beat Ace Austin

In the News:

Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, and Renee Michelle have all been announced for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown special in October. The winner will receive a Knockouts Title match… Impact stars Rhino, Heath, Chris Bey, and Willie Mack will appear at Unicon in Las Vegas at The Expo at World Market Center. The convention starts October 1st.

Coming Up:

This week’s Impact TV includes:

Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Street Fight

X Division Title Tournament Match: Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. The Influence

