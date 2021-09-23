9/23 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Josh Alexander trades in X Division Championship for World Championship match, Daniels returns, Austin vs. Alexander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Clips from Victory Road.

-Opening video montage.

-Scott D’Amore was in the ring as the show started. He said that Josh Alexander wanted to cash in “Option C” to trade the X Division Championship for a shot at the World Title. Alexander walked to the ring. Scott talked about following Alexander’s career. Scott said all Alexander has to do is hand the title over to him to get the title shot. Scott said a tournament would be held to crown a new champion. Fans chanted “You deserve it.”

Alexander said the X Division title means almost everything to him. He talked about having neck surgery and having regrets six years ago. He said he thinks he can be the face of this company. To be the face of the company though, he needs the World Title. Christian Cage’s music played and he walked to the ring with the belt. Fans chanted for Cage. Cage took the mic and said that he respects Alexander. He talked about coming back from his injury and making it to the top.

Cage said he wouldn’t lay down for anyone. He said Alexander is the face of the X Division but he would not be the face of the company after Bound For Glory, he would be a face in the crowd. Alexander thanked Cage for making the decision easy for him and he handed over the belt to Scott. Cage and Alexander faced off. Ace Austin’s music played. Ace and Madman Fulton walked to the stage. Ace talked about almost winning the title at Victory Road, but he wouldn’t go away quietly.

Ace and Fulton got in the ring. Ace said that Alexander is obsessed with him. Ace said that Alexander should be proud of the X Division Title and shouldn’t have given it up. Alexander said that Ace would never have given up the belt because Alexander beat him for it. Ace and Fulton brawled with Cage and Alexander. Ace hit Cage with his cane and knocked him down. Ace and Fulton walked up the ramp and backstage.

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann and Willie Mack backstage. Swann said he was inspired by Josh Alexander and said there is opportunity for everyone. Mack said he would like to win the X Division Title. Swann said he wanted to be in the gauntlet for a World Title shot. Brian Myers and his crew interrupted. Myers said he would be in the gauntlet and he was going to win it. Swann challenged Myers to pick a partner and have a tag team match. [c]

-The doctor and Scott D’Amore checked on Christian Cage backstage. Scott turned to Josh Alexander and said he would face Ace Austin tonight.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the lineup for tonight.

(1) HIKULEO (w/Chris Bey) vs. DAVID FINLAY (w/Juice Robinson)

Hikuleo took control of the early part of the match with power moves. Striker and D’Lo talked about Hikuleo and Finlay being harder hitting than their fathers, Haku and Fit Finlay. Finlay used his speed to make a comeback, but Hikuleo overpowered him again. [c]

Hikuleo still had the upper hand when the action returned from commercial. Hikuleo slammed Finlay for a two count. Hikuleo had Finlay in a chin lock. Hikuleo gave Finlay a delayed suplex and got another two count. Hikuleo had Finlay in a chin lock on the mat.

Finlay got to his feet and got a neckbreaker on Hikuleo. Finlay dropkicked Hikuleo and stomped him. Finlay put Hikuleo in a sleeper hold. Hikuleo finally threw Finlay off and clotheslined him. Finlay fought off a chokeslam and gave Hikuleo a neckbreaker. Juice pulled Bey off the apron. Hikuleo missed a charge and Finlay rolled him up for the pin.

WINNER: David Finlay in 12:00.

The two teams brawled after the match. Finjuice was about to go for the Doomsday Device, but El Phantasmo ran out and knocked Finlay off the top rope. The Bullet Club attacked Finjuice and left them laying in the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: The match started slow and the commercial took a big chunk out of it. The action picked up when Finlay was on offense. The match seemed to be a setup for the Impact return of El Phantasmo.)

-Violent By Design vignette. Eric Young said violence is the only thing that the sickness understands. Young said that VBD was nothing that Rhino could walk away from like a fad. He told Rhino to think about his actions. He said they need an answer from him next week.

-Gia Miller interviewed Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. Cardona said that he beat Rohit Raju at Victory Road. He said that Shera is now out indefinitely. Chelsea said tonight she would get retribution. [c]

-Su Yung vignette. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren said it is their honor to provide Su what she needs and to give her new souls. Brandie handed Su a red belt.

(2) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Matt Cardona) vs. ROHIT RAJU

Fans chanted for Chelsea. They locked up at the start and Rohit threw Chelsea down. They locked up again and Rohit backed Chelsea into the corner. Chelsea sidestepped Rohit and slapped him around. Chelsea landed kicks and got a two count. Rohit shoulder tackled Chelsea, then posed. Chelsea rallied back with punches but Rohit clotheslined her down. Rohit suplexed Chelsea and got a two count.

Rohit had Chelsea in a chin lock. Chelsea landed two Thesz Presses and punches. Chelsea German suplexed Rohit for a two count. Fans chanted for Chelsea. Rohit missed a kick and got rolled up for a two count. Rohit missed a jumping knee. Chelsea went for a destroyer but Rohit made the ropes. Raj Singh ran out and threw Cardona into the rails at ringside. Raju rolled up Chelsea for the pin. Rohit and Raj celebrated afterwards.

WINNER: Rohit Raju in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match, but they had some good exchanges. It looks like the Desi Hit Squad is reuniting.)

-Footage from Victory Road of W. Morrissey giving Alisha Edwards a powerbomb.

-Eddie Edwards backstage promo. He said if you involve his wife, you will pay the price. Sami Callihan approached. He asked if they were going to bitch and moan or would they make them pay. Sami told the camera man to follow them. [c]

-Eddie Edwards and Moose brawled in the dressing room. Sami attacked Moose with a baseball bat and Eddie attacked Moose with a kendo stick. Eddie made Moose tell them where Morrissey was. Sami told the camera man to follow them.

(3) RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK vs. BRIAN MYERS & VSK (w/The Learning Tree)

Myers took the mic and said The Learning Tree was too green to team with him so he was getting another partner. He introduced one of the most polished wrestlers in the world—VSK. Striker made a big deal about VSK and said this changes everything. Swann and VSK started the match. They had a quick sequence with VSK getting the best of it. Swann got the best of the next exchange. Mack and Swann double teamed VSK.

Mack shoulder tackled Myers and got a two count. Zicky Dice interfered to give his side the advantage. VSK punched Mack. Myers had Mack in a front face lock on the mat. Myers knocked Swann off the ring apron. Mack came back with a forearm punch. Swann and VSK tagged in at the same time. Swann landed a splash but Myers broke up the pin attempt. Mack clotheslined Myers over the top rope. VSK DDT’d Swann.

Fans chanted for Swann. Swann super kicked VSK, who was coming off the top rope. Beale threw Swann off the top rope onto VSK but it backfired and Swann got the pin.

WINNERS: Rich Swann & Willie Mack in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short, but fun tag team match. Myers and the Learning Tree are entertaining.)

-Swinger’s Palace. The Swingerellas tried to cheer up Swinger. He was upset that Bound For Glory was going to Las Vegas and putting his casino out of business. One of the Swingerellas suggested that he ask Scott D’Amore not to hold it in Las Vegas. John E. Bravo dictated a message to send to Scott.

-Mickie James was shown walking backstage. [c]

-Good Brothers promo. The footage was in black and white. They said they were on vacation because they have beaten every team that was put in front of them. They promised a Magic Killer and too sweet for the next team they beat.

-Video package of the Good Brothers giving the Magic Killer to various wrestlers.

-Mickie James walked to the ring with great enthusiasm. Fans chanted her name. She said it was great to be back in the land of Hardcore Country. She said that Deonna Purrazzo was disrespectful at NWA 73 and Deonna could say she was disrespectful too. She called Deonna to the ring. Deonna walked out holding both of her belts. Deonna was insulted that Mickie even said her name.

Mickie called Deonna entitled. Mickie said she sees right through Deonna. Mickie said that Bound For Glory is coming up and said she wanted to face Deonna at the event. Fans chanted for Mickie. Deonna said it was a dream match for Mickie to make her relevant again. Deonna said she was untouchable and everyone wanted to face her. Deonna said this match does nothing for her. Deonna said she never idolized Mickie.

Deonna said the match wasn’t going to happen because she doesn’t need it. She said respect is earned and not given. She said until Mickie could earn the shot, she wouldn’t get the match. Deonna and Mickie brawled on the mat. Security ran out to separate them. Fans chanted “Let them fight”. Scott D’Amore walked to the stage. He said that Mickie was a pillar of the company and she would get whatever she wants. He made the match for Bound For Glory. The fans cheered and chanted “She deserves it”. Deonna left the ring and walked up the ramp holding up her belt.

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Mickie James vs. Velvet Sky with ODB as the special referee from May 23, 2013.

-Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan went to attack W. Morrissey backstage but security broke it up. Scott D’Amore walked up and declared a street fight match for next week. Morrissey asked Eddie “How’s your wife?” and security broke them up again. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Gail Kim. Gail said she was honored to be in charge of Knockout Knockdown. She announced a tournament for a shot at the Knockouts Title. The Influence approached and wanted to be included in the event. Gail said that The Influence would face Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering next week for a shot at Decay at Knockouts Knockdown.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and talked about Knockouts Knockdown as well as the upcoming X Division tournament, which will feature trios matches to determine the contenders match at Bound For Glory. The matches for next week include:

Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne in the X Division Tournament

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight match

-Ace Austin and Josh Alexander did their ring entrances. [c]

(4) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton)

Alexander took Ace to the mat early. Alexander chopped, splashed, and suplexed Ace. Ace rolled to the floor to regroup. Alexander followed him out and they fought on the outside. Alexander had Ace in an ankle lock on the apron. Back in the ring, Alexander slammed Ace and gave him a knee drop. Ace came back with punches, but Alexander chopped him then gave him a delayed suplex. Alexander chopped Ace in the corner. Fulton got on the ring apron and distracted Alexander. Ace made a comeback and took Alexander to the mat. [c]

Ace had the advantage after the break. Ace had Alexander in a body scissor. Alexander got out of it, but Ace came back with a kick. Ace punched Alexander in the corner, then choked him over the middle rope. Alexander had a brief flurry, but Ace gave him a back suplex. Alexander suplexed Ace. After an exchange, Alexander booted Ace to the mat. Alexander put Ace on his shoulders and did a front roll. Alexander hit a series of German suplexes on Ace.

Alexander floored Ace with a punch. Ace battled back and got a two count. Ace was sitting on the apron and Alexander splashed him. Alexander kicked Fulton. Ace did a spin kick and knocked Alexander off the apron onto Fulton. Alexander caught Ace and gave him a backbreaker. Alexander gave Ace the C-4 Spike for pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 16:00.

-Fulton and Ace attacked Alexander after the match. Christian Cage ran out and made the save. Alexander and Cage squared off after they cleaned house. Ace and Fulton attacked them from behind. As Fulton was about to chokeslam Alexander, Christopher Daniels walked to the stage. He ran to the ring and threw out Ace. Striker, D’Lo, and the fans were happy to see him. Daniels fought Fulton. Daniels was about to get the Angels Wings, but Ace pulled Fulton out of the ring. Alexander, Cage, and Daniels stood in the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Good main event. A strong victory over a top competitor for Alexander as he heads to the main event of Bound For Glory. It was a cool treat to see the surprise return of Christopher Daniels.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was pretty much a reset show after Saturday’s Victory Road event. The show was light on in-ring action. It mostly focused on setting up for Bound For Glory, which is usually Impact’s marquee event of the year. The slow-build started this week.

