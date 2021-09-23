Date set for AEW Dynamite’s move to TBS, Rampage to stay on TNT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite will premiere on TBS on January 5, 2022. The program will continue to air on TNT until that premiere takes place. Variety reported the news on Thursday morning.

In addition to the news on Dynamite, a pivot was made concerning AEW’s second pillar television product, Rampage. The show currently airs Friday night on TNT, but was originally scheduled to move to TBS along with Dynamite. The Variety report indicates that Rampage will remain on TNT rather than make the move.

AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT in October of 2019. The first episode of Rampage aired on August 13 of this year.

