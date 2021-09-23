SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson’s first retirement was forced, but not strictly because of concussions alone.

In an interview on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio New York, Danielson said that it was him lying that led to his hiatus.

“When I was kind of forced to retire, it was more based out of, like, because I lied to them,” Danielson said. “That’s a good lesson to a lot of people. When you’re talking your medical history, be very honest, because some things were uncovered. (They said), ‘Wait a second. It’s not that we don’t think you can wrestle. We can’t trust you anymore with your body.'”

Danielson also discussed what his timetable was in terms of continuing on as a full-time wrestler and said he didn’t feel he had to prove anything to anyone.

“Proving things is focused on other people,” Danielson said. “I’m not interested in that. I feel like I’ve proven to everybody that I’m pretty good at what I do. I see these next three years as kind of my last as a full-time wrestler. In my mind, it’s not like I’m tapering off – this is the climax of my career.”

After main eventing this year’s WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and Edge, Danielson left the WWE and debuted with AEW at All Out. Danielson had his first AEW match on this week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite against Kenny Omega. Both men wrestled to a 30 minute draw.

