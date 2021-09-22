Championship match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sammy Guevara will challenge Miro for the TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York. The match was announced during Wednesday’s Grand Slam event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

God's Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro vs the Spanish God @sammyguevara NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite for the TNT Title – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gVAdmHBWvK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021

Last week on AEW Rampage, Miro defeated Fuego Del Sol to retain his title. After the match, Miro continued his attack. Guevara made the save and setup his title opportunity.

Win the TNT Title or Die Trying! #AEWDyanmite pic.twitter.com/kaXSRd2261 — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) September 23, 2021

Miro won the TNT Championship from Darby Allin in May of this year.

CATCH-UP: Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson wrestle to time limit draw at AEW Grand Slam event