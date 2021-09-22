News Ticker

Championship match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 22, 2021

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
Sammy Guevara will challenge Miro for the TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York. The match was announced during Wednesday’s Grand Slam event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Last week on AEW Rampage, Miro defeated Fuego Del Sol to retain his title. After the match, Miro continued his attack. Guevara made the save and setup his title opportunity.

Miro won the TNT Championship from Darby Allin in May of this year.

