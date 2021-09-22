SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The dream match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson on AEW’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite inside Arthur Ashe Stadium went to a time limit draw. In front of over 20,000 fans, Omega and Danielson exchanged devastating chops, submissions, and action for 30 minutes before the bell rang.

As both wrestlers stared each other down in the ring to start the match, the Arthur Ashe crowd buzzed in anticipation. The buzz turned to a roar as both men tied up in the middle of the ring. Omega worked the ropes early to not get sucked in to Danielson’s pace and peppered Danielson with chops. Later, Danielson returned the chops and added kicks to Omega’s kidney for good measure. Both men exchanged runs of offense throughout the match with Danielson locking in the Cattle Mutilation submission and Omega hitting a flurry of V-Triggers. In the end, both men hit strikes on one another as the audience cheered and as the time ran out.

After the match, Danielson attempted to keep the attack up, but Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Adam Cole ran down to the ring to make the save for Omega. All three men checked on Omega and then super kicked Danielson in the face. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage then ran down to even the odds with Danielson. Jurassic Express & Cage will face the Young Bucks & Cole on Friday’s Grand Slam episode of Rampage.

This was the first match between Omega and Danielson since they were on the independent wrestling circuit. In the aftermath of the match, Omega tweeted that there would not be a rematch.

