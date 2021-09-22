VIP AUDIO 9/22 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (4/5/1992): WrestleMania 8 instant review with Keller, Meltzer, Beverly reacting to Savage beating Flair for title, Hogan vs. Sid (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Apr. 5, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#152) hosted by John Arezzi. He is joined by a panel of pro wrestling journalists including PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer, and Matwatch editor Steve Beverly who discuss the just-completed WrestleMania 8 featuring a Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice main event, Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage WWF Title match, Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper, and more, plus other news from the week including power struggles going on within WCW including the potential end of Kip Frey as WCW V.P. and the latest in the storm of allegations aimed at the WWF and Vince McMahon.

