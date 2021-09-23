VIP AUDIO 9/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Dark Side of the Ring fallout including Flair’s response, Dreamer suspension, RVD clarifications, plus Reigns on Raw, G1, WWE 9-11 documentary, MLW (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: The “Dark Side of the Ring” WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” fallout including Ric Flair’s response, Tommy Dreamer suspension after his bone-headed comments, RVD clarifications on what he saw and how that does or doesn’t change things, plus Roman Reigns on Raw, Big E’s second week as WWE Champion, New Japan G1 so far, WWE’s 9-11 documentary, MLW back with fresh shows, and more.

