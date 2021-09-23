AEW Dynamite draws third highest viewership in history, but below two weeks ago, mixed results against Raw in key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night (9/22) on TNT featuring Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in their first-ever match drew 1.273 million live and same-night viewers, the third-highest in Dynamite history. It was above last week’s 1.175 million viewers, but below the 1.319 million from two weeks ago (which featured the Dynamite debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, plus the All Out PPV fallout).

The overall cable household rating (a percentage of homes with access who watched) was 0.83, up from 0.77 last week but below 0.85 from two weeks ago). By comparison, Raw drew a cable household rating of 1.24.

The episode was really close in key demographics with Monday’s loaded episode of WWE Raw which featured Roman Reigns’s first Raw appearance in years, including wrestling two matches.

In the 18-49 adult demo, Raw outdrew Dynamite (0.49 vs. 0.48)

In the 18-48 male demo, Dynamite outdrew Raw (0.67 to 0.65)

In the male 18-34 male demo, Raw outdrew Dynamite (0.40 to 0.38)

Dynamite finished no. 1 on cable for the night in the 18-49 demo.

(Keller’s Analysis: It seems unlikely Dynamite will have a more loaded, marketable, hyped show than last night’s, so this could be the highest rating they see in a while until they sign another big name or build to another big show with a big match. While the viewership was the third-highest, anything less than a top three number would have been disappointing given it was Bryan Danielson’s first match, the return of Cody Rhodes, plus featured a Women’s Title match, a C.M. Punk promo, and other attractions.)

