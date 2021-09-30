News Ticker

Trish Adora signs with Ring of Honor

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 30, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor has officially announced the signing of Trish Adora. Maria Kanellis made the announcement during this week’s episode of Women’s Division Wednesday. Adora had recently participated in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament. She lost to Miranda Alize in the semifinals.

Adora is the current Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion and made her pro wrestling debut in 2016.

CATCH-UP: Maria Kanellis comments on whether or not a working relationship between ROH and AEW is possible

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021