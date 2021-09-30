Trish Adora signs with Ring of Honor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor has officially announced the signing of Trish Adora. Maria Kanellis made the announcement during this week’s episode of Women’s Division Wednesday. Adora had recently participated in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament. She lost to Miranda Alize in the semifinals.

Adora is the current Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion and made her pro wrestling debut in 2016.

