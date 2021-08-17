SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With the forbidden doors open for AEW, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor’s Maria Kanellis discussed the possibility of ROH opening its doors to potential talent swaps with AEW as well. In an interview with Cageside Seats’s Shakiel Mahjouri, Kanellis spoke on the subject, saying that there wasn’t any agreement between the two companies at the present time, but that one isn’t entirely off the table either.

“Not at the moment right now,” Kanellis said. “But that’s not to say that it can’t happen. I recently had a conversation with Thunder Rosa. I was trying to bring her in for the tournament. It didn’t work out just because of everything that she’s doing right now. But we have been having conversations with NWA. As soon as we have a champion, I think we’re going to move forward with some stuff there. Impact, of course, is an option. Deonna Purrazzo used to be with Ring of Honor. We have Chelsea [Green] now and Chelsea is kind of doing both. So as much as I hate calling it the Forbidden Door — because as a woman this is the wrong name for it [she laughs] — options are open. We’ll put it that way. More opportunities, equal more opportunities. That’s my thought process on it. If we can have wrestlers that not only work for us but work for several other companies, that’s more exposure for Ring of Honor. For me, that’s across the board with all of our talent. I hope, male or female, they can make as big of a name for themselves as they can, no matter what that show is.”

Kanellis also commented on her status for the NWA all-women’s Empower show saying, “You never know,” Kanellis said. “But I will have to say once we have a champ and kind of solidified our women’s division — because we’re just we’re just re-upping this — we’ll have a lot more options after that.”

Kanellis is a former WWE star and currently managing ROH’s Women’s Championship Tournament.

