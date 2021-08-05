Championship match set for ROH Glory By Honor night two

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor has announced another match for Glory By Honor night two.

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship will be on the line with the reunited Incoherence challenging Shane Taylor Promotions.

Incoherence, the team of Delirious, Hallowicked, and Frightmare will be back together for the first time in over a decade. Shane Taylor Promotions recently defeated Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom at the ROH Best in the World PPV in July to retain their championship.

Glory By Honor night two takes place on Saturday August 21 in Philadelphia. Other announced matches on the card include Matt Taven vs. Vincent inside a steel cage, Violence Unlimited vs. The Foundation, Dalton Castle vs. Danhausen, and more.

