Dixie Carter back in the wrestling business? Kind of.

The former President of Impact Wrestling appeared on the Ring of Honor Women’s Division Wednesday YouTube broadcast to highlight and hype the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. Carter appeared via video and said that the success of the knockouts division in Impact Wrestling was one of her favorite things during her time with the company. She then wished good luck to all the participants in the tournament.

