Championship match announced for ROH Glory By Honor

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 23, 2021

A new championship match has been added to Ring of Honor’s Glory By Honor weekend.

Ring of Honor has announced that Jonathan Gresham will put his ROH Pure Championship on the line against Rhett Titus on the night one card.

Glory By Honor will air on HonorClub on August 20 and 21 from Philadelphia. Other night one matches include Bandido vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH World Championship. Night two features Vincent vs. Matt Taven inside a steel cage.

