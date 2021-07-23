Championship match announced for ROH Glory By Honor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new championship match has been added to Ring of Honor’s Glory By Honor weekend.

Ring of Honor has announced that Jonathan Gresham will put his ROH Pure Championship on the line against Rhett Titus on the night one card.

JONATHAN GRESHAM DEFENDS PURE TITLE AGAINST FELLOW FOUNDATION MEMBER RHETT TITUS AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 1 IN PHILLY ON AUGUST 20TH AT @2300Arena: https://t.co/qflOEtFGmN TICKETS: https://t.co/0HLCsyO4dI@TheJonGresham @RhettTitusANX pic.twitter.com/gofJExgWVi — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2021

Glory By Honor will air on HonorClub on August 20 and 21 from Philadelphia. Other night one matches include Bandido vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH World Championship. Night two features Vincent vs. Matt Taven inside a steel cage.

CATCH-UP: Chris Hero backstage at ROH PPV, update on status with the company