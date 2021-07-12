Chris Hero backstage at ROH PPV, update on status with the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Hero, a former two time champion in ROH, was backstage last night at ROH’s Best in the World PPV.

Hero was working as an agent and observing how ROH works behind the scenes according to PWTorch sources. Post Wrestling was first to report that Hero was working backstage at the PPV. Post Wrestling also reached out to ROH COO Joe Koff about Hero’s status with the company and whether or not he was working as an agent. Koff issued a statement that said, “Chris was there and is always home at Ring of Honor.”

PWTorch sources indicated they’re unsure of Hero’s role going forward and it is believed that he is not under contract to ROH in any role at this time. One source mentioned that was attentive backstage asking questions and taking notes. Another source mentioned that Hero was also helping out backstage and also was seen sitting at the gorilla position during the PPV.