Date and location of next ROH PPV announced

ROH announced on their website today that Death Before Dishonor 2021 will take place on Sept. 12 in Lakeland, Fla.

ROH’s annual tradition is to host Death Before Dishonor in September. Death Before Dishonor did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time ROH has run a show in Lakeland in nearly four and a half years. The show will take place at the RF Funding Center and feature the finals of the ROH Quest for Gold Tournament to crown the first ROH Women’s Champion. Tickets go on sale July 16 for Honor Club members and July 23 for the public.