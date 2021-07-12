7/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashley vs. Xavier, Humberto challenging Sheamus, Morrison vs. Ricochet Falls Count Anywhere, MITB hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-A graphic acknowledged the death of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

-A video package aired on last week’s tag match with Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods.

-Smith introduced the show and acknowledged this is the last event at ThunderDome as they return to presenting shows in front of fans in person next week. (He said “fans,” not “the WWE Universe.) New Day began their ring entrance. Smith asked, “Who do fans love more than New Day?” (That’s a strange random question to posit. It either falsely presumes they’re the most popular wrestlers in WWE or it’s just a random pointless comment. His use of language continues to just be imprecise and sloppy and patronizing in ways his predecessors haven’t been.)

-They cut backstage to MVP giving Lashley a pep talk. Women behind him were cheering for him. Lashley had an intense gameface on.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP) vs. XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston)

Lashley dropped Xavier over the ringside stairs a minute into the match. Lashley looked over at Kofi as they cut to a break. [c]

As Lashley continued to beat on Xavier, they cut to five women cheering for him from a couch and chair on the stage. Xavier surprised Lashley in a crossface out of nowhere. Lashley lifted Xavier and powered out of it. Lashley rammed Xavier ribs-first into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Lashley speared Xavier. Xavier caught Lashley with an inside cradle for the upset win. Kofi went bonkers at ringside. Graves said, “That’s got to be one of the biggest upsets we’ve ever had on Monday Night Raw!” (Credit to Smith for resisting blurting out, “Are you kidding me?!”) Lashley grabbed his belt, hung his head, and left. Graves said he’s got to be asking himself if he has what it takes to defeat Lashley on Sunday. Kofi and Xavier celebrated in the ring, gloating verbally to MVP at ringside.

WINNER: Xavier 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hmmm. I guess they felt Kofi was seen as such a massive underdog, that having Xavier score a surprise (fluke) win increasing the odds fans think Kofi has against Lashley? I think in the real world, this would make Lashley much less likely to lose via some sort of fluke against Kofi since his guard will be up.) [c]

-They replayed Xavier pinning Lashley.

-Backstage, Kevin Patrick interviewed MVP. Patrick said they just received word Lashley was seen leaving the arena already. MVP said Lashley has left the building, but it’s not a big deal “so the rumor mongers can settle down.” He said Lashley had to blow off some steam after a tough evening. He said he can personally guarantee he’ll be in the VIP Lounge this evening, fixing things with some positive vibes and champagne.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Graves said he rarely if ever doubts the words spoken by MVP, but the look in Lashley’s eyes belie what MVP said. The announcers then commented on the Jinder Mahal-Drew McIntyre angle last week where Mahal stole Drew’s sword.

-They aired a clip of Mahal arriving on his motorcycle and being presented Drew’s sword.

-Alexa Bliss said, from her playground in the backstage ring, that tonight is so exciting because she gets to face off against some of her best friends in a Fatal Four-way match, but this Sunday they all face each other in the Money in the Bank ladder match. She said she’s excited to be back live in front of the WWE Universe. The panned over as Eva Marie and Doudrop asked when she was going to get around to introducing her. Bliss was delighted by Doudrop’s name. Doudrop said her name and smiled. Eva told her to stop it. Bliss noted that Doudrop was invited, not Eva. She called Eva a “surprise bonus.” Eva said that’s not acceptable. She said she’s the headlining Superstar of Raw. She said she hopes this is the last time she steps foot in this grumpy, dingy little playground. She looked at Doudrop and said, “I can see why she invited only you.” Bliss mocked Eva after she left and giggled. They post-produced in music that went along with the words they were speaking.

(Keller’s Analysis: Eva’s reciting of her lines there was pretty bad. I don’t get Doudrop, either. She’s now standing there putting up with Eva treating her like garbage. Whatever equity she built up pushing back or standing up to Eva just dissipates every week that goes by when she’s still standing by her and allowing herself to be treated that way. Bliss’s act is just lost right now.)

-Jinder Mahal along with two chorts, Veer and Shanky, made their way to the ring. [c]

-Saxton congratulated Sasha banks and Bianca Belair for being awarded an ESPY Award for their match at WrestleMania this year. They showed Belair holding up her Raw Title.

-Mahal stood mid-ring with his two cohorts. He said he might have taken things too far last week because he knows how proud he is of his Scottish heritage, so because he stole his sword, he probably can’t train or sleep. He said he will apologize to him and shake his hand and give him back his “beloved sword.” There was a table in the ring with a red velvet covering what appeared to be a sword. Drew appeared on the big screen. He said he knows he’s a tough bastard, but he’s also a liar. Jinder said he was offended. He said he wanted to do this in person, but he had Veer and Shanky take his family heirloom and having it refinished. They revealed the sword broken in half. They cut to a close-up of Drew shook his head. He said he expected that sword to get broken because it’s a replica. He revealed his real sword. He then walked over to Jinder’s motorcycle and said that’s not a replica, but it does look a little delicate to him. He yanked off a tailpipe and bashed it to pieces. He tore off the seat and tore other parts off and smashed them. He kicked it over and said not to worry because it’s nothing a little elbow grease can’t fix.

(Keller’s Analysis: The stolen property storyline was lame, so hopefully we’re past it now. It was quite predictable Drew was going to get back at Jinder through his motorcycle. At least Drew outsmarted Jinder quickly.)

-Riddle walked up to Nikki ASH and told her as a superhero she should just fly to the top of the ladder on Sunday and win. She said she’s “almost” a super hero, and that makes a big difference. “So no flying just yet.” Riddle rambled about confusing NASA with being at the mall and something about having to wear shoes and not breathing through his feet. Nikki then charged to the ring.

(2) NIKKI ASH vs. ALEXA BLISS vs. ASUKA vs. NAOMI – Fatal Four-way match

Asuka made her entrance next. A soundbite aired with Asuka saying she is going to win the MITB contract a second time and then “no champion in WWE will be ready for Asuka.” Naomi made her entrance next. After rapid-fire action with all four, Naomi and Asuka squased off and kicked each other at the same time. Both went down. Nikki and Bliss faced off mid-ring. Eva and Doudrop walked out. They piped in boos. Nikki and Bliss became preoccupied with them. Bliss DDT’d Asuka and scored a two count. She sat up and smiled and waved at Doudrop. She sat on the ring apron and then walked toward her. Eva shoved Doupdrop toward Bliss. Doudrop made small talk. Bliss alked past her. Eva took off a high heel shoe and threatened Bliss with it. Doudrop then attacked Bliss from behind. Doudrop then put Bliss on her shoulders and ran toward the barricade and dropped her on the other side roughly. Eva walked over and checked on Bliss, but Bliss was gone. Eva asked, “Where is she?” Doudrop didn’t know. They cut to an abrupt break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

After several more minutes of back and forth action, Nikki rolled up Asuka with an inside cradle for a two count. Asuka went for an Asuka Lock, but Cross escaped and leveraged Asuka’s shoulders down for the win.

WINNER: Cross in 13:00.

-The announcers commented on a replay of Riddle pining A.J. Styles last week.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed The Viking Raiders about facing Styles and Omos in singles matches tonight. Ivar said Styles has insulted their way of life. He said Vikings are some of the most amazing, rugged people on the face of the planet “and we have spectacular and excellent hygiene.” He said Styles will learn to respect Viking culture after he gives him a phenomenal beating. Erik said has the very tall task of facing Omos. He said he will Omos’s inexperience to find the crack in his armor. They vowed to win the Raw Tag Team Titles next week. They began chanting “Raid!” and left.

-Styles and Omos made their ring entrance. [c]

-Styles and Omos stood mid-ring. Styles paced as his music faded. He said before they put on a clinic, he had something to get off his chest. He said he said some things about the Vikings they may have found offensive, so he apologized. He said he shouldn’t have called them barbarians. “What I should have said is you’re hairy barbarians, uneducated, salmonella poisoned infested, never should have gotten off your wooden boat to come after the Raw Tag Team Champions.” Styles said they cost him an opportunity to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. He said he’s going to take Ivar’s leg and break it in the Calf Crusher. He said he will tap to the Calf Crusher. He said after that, Omos will have his first-ever singles match where he will destroy Erik so badly that Erik will wish he never took off his “ridiculous porn helmet.” He said at Money in the Bank they will go on to destroy the Viking Raiders after that and show everybody why they are the Raw Tag Team Champions.

-The Viking Raiders’ music played and they made their way to the ring.

(3) A.J. STYLES vs. IVAR

Graves touted Ivar’s agility. Omos distracted Ivar a couple minutes into the match, which gave Styles an opening to take control with a kick from behind. Styles landed a DDT and scored a two count. A graphic advertised Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya later. Ivar came back with a crossbody splash. He cartwheeled out of a Styles attack and scored a two count after a lariat. The announcers continued to tout Ivar’s agility for a man his size. Styles sunset flipped Ivar, but Ivar quickly powered out. Styles landed a Pelé kick, sending Ivar stumbling into the corner. Ivar, though, caught a charging Styles with his legs and powered him down and leveraged his shoulders for a three count. The announcers said if that happens Sunday, they’ll have new tag team champions.

WINNER: Ivar in 5:00.