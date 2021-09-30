9/30 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Morrissey vs. Edwards Street Fight, Daniels vs. Fulton, X Division action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Clips from last week, including Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and the return of Christopher Daniels.

-Footage from earlier in the day of Christopher Daniels entering the building.

(1) LAREDO KID vs. ALEX ZAYNE vs. TREY MIGUEL

The winner of this match will advance to the X Division Contenders match at Bound For Glory. After trading the advantage in the beginning, Laredo Kid was thrown out of the ring, leaving Trey and Zayne to mix it up. Kid returned to the ring and squared off with Trey. Trey hit a rana on Kid from the apron to the floor. Zayne took out Kid and Trey with a moonsault from the apron.

Back in the ring, all three wrestlers traded the advantage with fast paced action. Kid and Trey battled on the top rope. Zayne got Trey in a Frankensteiner off the top rope, but Trey turned it into a submission. Matthew Rehwoldt was shown watching the match from backstage. Kid hit a 450 splash onto Trey and Zayne.

Fans chanted “Impact Wrestling”. D’Lo said that the action was like a video game. Zayne back suplexed Kid. Kid caught Trey with a rana from the top rope. All three wrestlers traded moves and ended up on the mat. Fans chanted “All these guys”. Kid put Trey in a cutter and landed on Zayne. Zayne gave Kid a unique suplex. Trey hit the meteora on Kid for the pin.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent start to the show. This was classic X Division action with lots of moves and little selling. All three had plenty of offense and looked good. Perfect way to get the show underway.)

-Matthew Rehwoldt vignette. He talked about Laredo Kid and discussed his mask and legacy. He asked what Kid was hiding. He also sang. He challenged Kid to a match next week. [c]

-Footage aired from earlier today showing EMTs working on Sami Callihan’s ankle. D’Lo narrated the footage and said that it was due to an attack from Moose and W. Morrissey.

-Eddie Edwards promo. He said Sami would be fine. He talked about his match with Morrissey tonight. He called Impact the land of misfit toys and he was the biggest misfit. He said it would end tonight once and for all.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and introduced the matches for tonight.

(2) JORDYNNE GRACE & RACHAEL ELLERING vs. THE INFLUENCE (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne w/Kaleb with a K)

Tenille and Ellering started it off. Ellering took Tenille to the mat with an armlock. They traded the advantage on the mat. Tenille pulled Ellering to the floor. Grace got distracted by Kaleb and Madison knocked her down from behind. [c]

During the break, Grace whipped Tenille into the ringside railing. Grace and Ellering double teamed Tenille. Grace rolled up Tenille for a two count but got kicked by Madison. Madison tagged in and had the advantage on Grace. Tenille and Madison double teamed Grace. Fans chanted “Jordynne”. Grace ran Tenille and Madison into each other and made the hot tag to Ellering.

Ellering caught Tenille with a cutter and got Madison with a spinebuster. Grace and Ellering double teamed Madison. Madison got the Vader Bomb on Madison for a two count. Kaleb interfered from the outside. Tenille caught Grace with the spotlight kick. Ellering broke up the pin attempt. Ellering suplexed Madison.

Grace threw Tenille out of the ring and Grace followed her out. Grace was distracted by Kaleb on the outside. The Influence hit a double Russian Leg Sweep on Ellering for the pin.

WINNERS: The Influence in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun tag team match. Ellering and Grace make a great team. The Influence is gelling as well. The Influence needed a big win as they head to a title shot against Decay.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Christopher Daniels backstage. Daniels said he was back because of the Forbidden Door. He said he would read the gospel to Madman Fulton. Josh Alexander came up and thanked him for his help last week. Christian Cage walked up and said they wouldn’t have needed his help if someone had kept their eye on the ball. Daniels said he would eventually tell them about his agenda, then he walked off. Cage told Alexander if he wants to be the world champion, he has to keep his emotions in check. [c]

-The Most Professional Wrestler segment. This was Chapter 41: Physical Fitness. Sam Beale was doing pushups. Zicky Dice did the pushups poorly and so did Manny. Myers told them to get on their feet after 250. Beale said some people said Myers was playing favorites with VSK. Myers said it was because he was better than them. Myers invited VSK to have a steak and they walked off. Beale told Dice and Manny to start taking notes. Dice told Manny to never squirt his lemon on him again.

-Good Brothers promo from “vacation”. The footage was in black and white again. They bragged about what they had been doing on vacation, including beating up Jon Moxley. They discussed Brian Myers crew, the Bullet Club, and Finjuice. They proposed a number one contenders match with Finjuice vs. The Bullet Club for a shot at Bound For Glory. They said everyone hated them. They had a drink and gave the too sweet sign.

-Deonna Purrazzo was shown driving up to Mickie James’ property. She stopped and asked someone where Mickie was. She got out of the car and dramatic music played. Deonna walked into a horse stall and confronted Mickie. They brawled immediately. Deonna hit Mickie with a bucket and dumped a wheelbarrow of hay on her.

Mickie made a comeback. Deonna stomped Mickie down and hit her with a bucket. Mickie ran Deonna into a bale of hay and hit her with the bucket. Mickie punched Deonna. Deonna kicked Mickie then pulled her over a post. Deonna choked Mickie with a hose. Mickie turned the hose on Deonna. Mickie threw a container at Deonna then sprayed her with the hose.

Deonna dunked Mickie’s head in a container of water. Deonna talked trash at Mickie then walked off. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: A unique and unexpected brawl. The fight was intense and realistic, despite the dramatic music. A good way to put some heat on this feud.)

-Finjuice backstage promo. They talked about being outnumbered by Bullet Club last week. Finlay said it was the numbers game. They announced Chris Sabin as their plus one. Sabin walked in and said he hated the Bullet Club too. They talked about beating up the Bullet Club next week.

(3) CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. MADMAN FULTON (w/Ace Austin)

Daniels slapped hands with the ringside fans. Fans chanted “Welcome back”. Fulton overpowered Daniels at the start. Fulton gave Daniels a delayed suplex. Daniels fought back. Daniels landed a series of punches. Daniels sent Fulton to the floor then hit a moonsault on him. The fans clapped and chanted “Fallen Angel”. Daniels landed an elbow drop on Fulton.

Daniels punched Fulton in the corner. Fulton threw Daniels to the mat and caught him with a big boot and a splash. Fulton headbutted Daniels and got a two count. Fulton ran Daniels’ head into the corner and splashed him. Fulton caught Daniels with a crossbody block. Daniels DDT’d Fulton. Daniels caught Fulton with a rana from the ropes. Fulton slammed Daniels.

Ace punched Daniels while the referee was distracted. Josh Alexander ran to ringside and fought Ace. Daniels kicked Fulton then got the Angels Wings. Fulton kicked out at one. Daniels DDT’d and clotheslined Fulton. Daniels got the BME for the win.

WINNER: Christopher Daniels in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. Fulton got in a lot of offense and the kick out after the Angels Wing was nice. Daniels was great and hasn’t missed a step since his time off.)

-Swingers Palace segment. Swinger was nervous about meeting Scott D’Amore. Scott walked in and said he and Swinger go back a long way. Swinger said he had a deal for Scott: don’t take Bound For Glory to Las Vegas and Swinger can keep his casino. Scott said it was a one-sided deal. Swinger said they would just have to pack up and go to Vegas.

Swinger claimed they would put all the Vegas casinos out of business. Swinger admitted that he didn’t have a gambling license. Scott said he would have to shut down Swinger’s Palace permanently. Swinger shook his head comically. Scott walked off. John E. Bravo said the meeting went better than he thought. [c]

-Backstage Fulton and Ace grabbed a camera man and knocked on Scott D’Amore’s door. Ace told Scott that the inmates were running the asylum. He complained about Daniels and Alexander. Scott made a match with Fulton and Ace vs. Cage and Alexander for next week. Ace was happy about it.

-Violent by Design walked to the ring. Eric Young took the mic. He said VBD had all the power and control, but someone made a mistake and let the sickness back in and take control. He said that someone was Rhino. He said that Rhino forced their hand and made them beat him up. He told Rhino to decide if he was with VBD or if he was walking away. Fans chanted “Walk away”.

Rhino walked to the stage and into the ring. Young asked if he was going to do the right thing. Fans chanted “Gore”. Eric said don’t listen to the fans. Eric told him to choose. VBD surrounded Rhino. Heath’s music played and he walked to the stage. Heath and Deaner brawled at ringside. Heath got in the ring and clotheslined Joe Doering over the top rope. Young fled the ring.

Rhino and Heath were in the ring. Heath wanted to hug, but Rhino left the ring. Rhino walked out through the fans. VBD was still on the ramp. The announcers said that Rhino still hadn’t made a decision and was conflicted. [c]

– A promo ran for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title tournament, which will run online.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and talked about the tournament. They ran down the show for next week, including:

Heath is in the Impact Zone

Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

The Bullet Club vs. Finjuice & Chris Sabin

Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards did their ring entrances. [c]

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. W. MORRISSEY– Street Fight Match

Morrissey leveled Eddie at the start. The action spilled to the floor. Eddie hit Morrissey with a trash can lid. Morrissey hit Eddie with a caution sign as the action returned to the ring. Eddie went to dive to the outside but Morrissey hit him hard with a caution sign that exploded. Eddie dove onto Morrissey on the outside.

Eddie hit Morrissey with a fan’s TNA title belt replica. Fans chanted “TNA”. Eddie pulled a table from under the ring. Morrissey threw Eddie into the ring steps. Striker said that Moose was banned from ringside. Eddie tripped Morrissey into the ring steps. [c]

Morrissey had the advantage when the show resumed. There were weapons everywhere in the ring. A replay showed Morrissey choke slamming Eddie on the ring steps during the break. Morrissey hit Eddie with a trash can lid. Eddie fired up and hit Morrissey with the trash can lid. Eddie gave Morrissey a Blue Thunder Bomb on the metal trash can.

Eddie pulled a barbed wire chair from under the ring and brought it in the ring. Morrissey gave Eddie a big boot. Morrissey hit Eddie with a chair. Morrissey slammed a chair onto Eddie. Morrissey set up four chairs. Morrissey was about to suplex Eddie into the chairs. Alisha Edwards ran to the ring and hit Morrissey with a kendo stick.

Eddie powerbombed Morrissey onto the four chairs. Eddie hit Morrissey with the kendo stick. Alisha got in the ring. She held up the barbed wire chair so that Eddie could hit the Boston Knee Party on Morrissey, leading to Eddie getting the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 16:00.

-After the match, Moose attacked Eddie from behind and threw down Alisha. Moose speared Eddie through a table in the corner. Alisha crawled over to Eddie. Moose and Morrissey hovered over Alisha. Moose threw Eddie out of the ring. Morrissey held Alisha. Moose put Eddie’s head in a chair then threw him into the ring post. Moose hit the chair with another chair. Morrissey finally let Alisha go and she crawled to Eddie. Moose and Morrissey walked up the ramp. Fans chanted “Eddie!” as the referee and Alisha checked on Eddie.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent brawl and a good win for Eddie. The post-match events seem to set up a grudge match for Bound For Glory.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: An action packed show highlighted by the main event and the Deonna/Mickie brawl. Things are picking up on the road to Bound For Glory. The two hours flew by.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S IMPACT TV REPORT: 9/23 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Josh Alexander trades in X Division Championship for World Championship match, Daniels returns, Austin vs. Alexander, more