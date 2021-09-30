FREE PODCAST 9/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk Rush potentially leaving ROH, Trish Adora definitely staying in ROH, a review of Black vs. Johnson and Lethal vs. Kenny King vs. Taylor vs. Brody King, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the debut of new Dailycast show “Honor Speak,” Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor including Rush potentially leaving the promotion, Trish Adora staying in ROH, a review of this week’s television show (PJ Black vs. Brian Johnson and Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brody King), and a discussion of ROH Week by Week (Eli Isom vs. Ryan Mooney). In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin preview the next two weeks of ROH TV.

