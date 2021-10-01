SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Six of the seven participants of the Casino Ladder Match will be announced during this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The seventh entrant will be announced at a later date. The Casino Ladder Match will take place on next week’s second anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will receive a future AEW World Championship match.

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio to reveal the news. AEW also promoted the news on social media. Khan said that three participants would be announced after the first match and the other three at the end of the show.

In addition to the ladder match, next week’s anniversary episode of Dynamite will feature Hikaru Shida wrestling for her 50th win against Serena Deeb and an eight-man tag team match between Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express against Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks.

