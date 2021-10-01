10/1 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on WWE Draft, Extreme Rules fallout, Edge’s return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 1, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD AT ROYAL FARMS ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

*Note: I’m very excited for this episode as the WWE Draft is one of my favorite shows of the year. I’m very interested to see where everyone is selected, as I think this tells us as fans, what WWE actually thinks of them in terms of hierarchy. I assume the first selection for Smackdown will be Reigns, but after that things should become much more compelling.*

[HOUR ONE]