10/1 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Draft Night One, Belair vs. Sasha, Edge returns

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package with a graphic stating, “The Wait is Over.” Then Michael Cole introduced the show and said, “Let’s shake things up!” as the camera panned the audience. Cole said the reshuffled roster will take effect in three weeks, the day after Crown Jewel. Pat McAfee said half the Raw roster is available tonight and the other half on Monday night, and the picks were determined by WWE officials from Raw and Smackdown plus officials from Fox and USA Network. They pivoted to hyping Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks main event.

-Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce walked out onto the stage and stood behind a podium. Pearce said the wrestlers of Raw and Smackdown were all present. Deville announced Smackdown’s first selection – Roman Reigns. McAfee blurted, “Yes!” He said he couldn’t sleep in fear that the Tribal Chief might be leaving Smackdown. “What a fantastic pick!” he said. Cole tried to calm him down. Pearce said Raw selected Big E. Deville then announced Charlotte was coming to Smackdown from Raw. Pearce revealed the final pick would be Bianca Belair going to Raw.

(Keller’s Analysis: They are doing the most sensible format for the draft, where it feels like they are actually picking in an order that officials with the interest of either show would pick. It’s always interesting to read the politics that are revealed in terms of sending the message to the audience who the most valued wrestlers are. However, they’re being sneaky by splitting the rosters in half so you don’t really know if Becky Lynch would have been drafted before Charlotte or Belair if they were all in the mix together – assuming Becky isn’t eligible tonight. They aren’t actually revealing which half are eligible, although through process of elimination we should be able to deduce some top names who will be in the mix on Monday who weren’t tonight.)

-Reigns made his ring entrance. Then a video package aired on the Extreme Rules main event with Finn Balor making a comeback once the lights went red, only to have the top rope snap once he was poised to land the Coup de Grace on Reigns. Heyman handed Reigns the mic. Reigns let out a deep sigh. He said, “As the back of our shirt says, ‘We the Ones’ because I’m number one.” He told Baltimore to acknowledge him. He got some cheers and chants. Heyman said that wasn’t good enough. “That doesn’t surprise me from a room full of Baltimorons.” He said before Extreme Rules, you had to say “the undefeated Demon.” He said you can’t say that anymore because he ran into an exorcist named Roman Reigns. He said like a shark that circles around the island of relevancy, this shark only swims looking forward. He mentioned Crown Jewel. He said it won’t be held in Suplex City, but rather Brock Lesnar will face the Suplexorcist. Lesnar’s music then played. Heyman’s face went from sinister confidence to utter fear and shock.

Lesnar came out in his plaid vest. He marched around the ring. Cole said it could be one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE. He said they’ve been two of the most dominant champions in WWE history. He compared the number of days each have held the title. He said something has to give. Lesnar got up in Reigns’s face and had some words. Reigns didn’t flinch. Lesnar bounced up and down. Reigns attacked Lesnar. Lesnar gave him two suplexes in response. The Usos ran, but Lesnar clotheslined them. Lesnar stared at Reigns, who backed away. Lesnar gave Jimmy an F5. Reigns told him not to touch Jey. Lesnar lifted Jey and gave him an F5 too.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hot segment. Lesnar not talking is an interesting choice. I get they’re selling this as a huge match, but it’d be nice to hear from Lesnar explaining his thoughts on Heyman and his desire to become Universal Champion again.)

-They showed Kayla Braxton getting ready to interview Charlotte backstage. [c]

-A graphic on the screen advertised Reigns vs. Lesnar for Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 streaming on Peacock. McAfee said he has heard that is not the last they’ll see of Lesnar night.

-Braxton interviewed Charlotte, introducing her as the newest member of the Smackdown roster. Charlotte asked her to congratulate her on being the first overall pick of the Women’s Division. She said Fox knows who the real deal is. “Long live the Queen,” she said, before “wooo’ing.”

-A sponsored video package aired on the Kevin Owens-Happy Corbin angle during last week’s debut of the “Happy Talk” talk show.

-A soundbite aired with Corbin joking around with “Madcap” Moss. Corbin said Moss keeps him happy by telling him jokes. They obnoxiously laughed together.

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. HAPPY CORBIN

Owens attacked Corbin at the bell. Moss tripped KO on the ring apron as they cut to an early break. [c]

KO landed a running cannoball for a two count a few minutes after returning from the break. Moss kept interfering, though. Corbin landed an End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Owens in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The over-the-top laughing by Corbin and Moss is obnoxious to a point of just being intolerable rather than contagious.)

-They replayed the Sasha Banks run-in during the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair match at Extreme Rules.

-Next week is being billed as the Season Premiere of Smackdown with the King of the Ring and Queens Crown tournaments becoming next Friday and continuing the following Monday. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: It appears they’re going to have a mix of wrestlers from both brands for a few weeks before the roster re-calibration takes effect after Crown Jewel. It seems like a sneaky way to feature more top wrestlers on both shows for a few weeks to try to get extra ratings. I like the idea of the two tournament, and I’m curious how top level it ultimately feels in terms of who participates and who is booked to win.) [c]

-Pearce and Deville announced the next Draft Picks. Deville reminded everyone that only half the roster was available to draft tonight. She announced Drew McIntyre was drafted by Smackdown. Pearce announced RKBro beiing drafted to Raw. Deville announced New Day to Smackdown. McAfee called it a dream come true. Deville then revealed Edge was heading to Raw.

-Braxton interviewed McIntyre. He had his sword with him. She said he “led the company through some very uncertain times” and was WWE Champion twice. She asked what his mindset is being on Smackdown. He said he’s very excited. He said he’s thinking of a lot of things. He said he’s proud of what he was able to achieve on Raw. He said he started on Smackdown his early 20s, “so immature and full of dreams, the Chosen One.” He said it didn’t work out and he’s always had unfinished business. He said he’s going to flip the table on the Bloodline. He said his goal is simple. He pointed his sword at the camera and declared he wants the Universal Championship.

-Edge made his ring entrance next.

DRAFT TALLY

Smackdown: Roman Reigns (1st overall), Charlotte Flair (3rd), Drew McIntyre (5th), New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (7th)

Raw: Big E (2nd overall), Bianca Belair (4th), Riddle & Randy Orton (6th), Edge (8th)