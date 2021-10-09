VIP AUDIO 10/9 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including news on McMahon’s high-stakes WWE Network gamble, Punk-WWE situation, Jericho’s future, Hogan-TNA, Raw and SD and Impact reviews (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Oct. 4, 2011 episode features the latest insider news and analysis including Raw ratings perspective, Smackdown ratings perspective, a prediction on the full slate of top matches at WrestleMania next year, C.M. Punk’s latest WWE standing, latest word on Jericho and a prediction, Hulk Hogan re-signing with TNA, and more.

•The Oct. 5, 2011 episode features the latest insider news and analysis including the huge stakes game Vince McMahon is playing with WWE Network, details on how cable networks earn money, plus why Robert Roode should win at Bound for Glory and hold the title for a long time.

•The Oct. 6, 2011 episode features a detailed rundown and analysis of tonight’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling featuring the climax of the fake Hulk Hogan retirement plus Beer Money face each other in the main event. Additional hype for Bound for Glory, Jeff Hardy confronts Eric Bischoff, and more.

•The Oct. 7, 2011 episode features a detailed rundown and analysis of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown including the follow up to the big “No Confidence” walk out angle on Raw along with Hell in a Cell fallout including Mark Henry transitioning into a new feud with the returning Big Show.

•The Oct. 8, 2011 episode features the “Ask the Editor” format including: Did Michaels try to sabotage Hogan in their Summerslam match? Would WWE be better off without SD but with a three hour Raw? Why did Undertaker switch to “American Badass” gimmick in 2000? Should WWE start a Power Plant type of training center?

•The Oct. 9, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news from the weekend including Robert Roode’s comments on several key issues in TNA, Ric Flair says he can avoid surgery, Crimson gets defensive regarding comparisons to Goldberg and Internet critics of his push, WWE and TNA house show weekend notes, Impact ratings hit a year-low, and more.

•The Oct. 10, 2011 episode features a recap and review of WWE Raw including the return of Vince McMahon, Triple H loses a job we didn’t know he had, Laurinaitis takes over as Interim G.M., the big walk-out follow up, Vengeance takes shape, and more.

