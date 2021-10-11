Battle Royal set for Impact Wrestling Thursday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major match will take place Thursday night on Impact television with Bound For Glory implications.

A high stakes Battle Royal will go down THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV – the winner will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet 20th but the runner up will enter 1st! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/znmGPN8R9Z — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 11, 2021

Impact Wrestling announced Monday that a Battle Royal on Thursday would decide two key positions in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. The winner of that match will get a shot at any championship in the company. The winner of the Battle Royal will enter the gauntlet match at number 20, with the runner-up entering the match at number one.

Bound For Glory airs on PPV on October 23. In the main event, Christian Cage will defend the Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander. In addition, The IInspiration, formally known as The IIconics in WWE, will make their Impact Wrestling debut on the show.

