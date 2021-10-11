News Ticker

Battle Royal set for Impact Wrestling Thursday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major match will take place Thursday night on Impact television with Bound For Glory implications.

Impact Wrestling announced Monday that a Battle Royal on Thursday would decide two key positions in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. The winner of that match will get a shot at any championship in the company. The winner of the Battle Royal will enter the gauntlet match at number 20, with the runner-up entering the match at number one.

Bound For Glory airs on PPV on October 23. In the main event, Christian Cage will defend the Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander. In addition, The IInspiration, formally known as The IIconics in WWE, will make their Impact Wrestling debut on the show.

CATCH-UP: 10/9 IMPACT WRESTLING KNOCKOUTS KNOCKDOWN REPORT: Rosemary & Havok vs. The Influence, Frost vs. Ellering, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021