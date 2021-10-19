10/19 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Ciampa & Breakker vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Women’s Triple Threat Tag, Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

OCTOBER 19, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps from last week, culminating in Carmelo Hayes cashing in and winning the North American Championship.

-Alicia Taylor introduced Carmelo Hayes, who walked the ramp with Trick Williams talking him up on the way. Trick asked Alicia to announce him as the champion again, and she did. Fans, if you like this act, don’t chant “you deserve it” at a heel. Williams said if you were looking for “humble,” you can find it in the dictionary under “hellllllllllll no.” He said tonight was a Melo-bration. Hayes said he blew through the competition in the Breakout Tournament and proved he’s the final boss. He said last week, he pulled a swerve on Swerve himself. He said from this point on, he calls the shots. He jawed on until The Way’s music played, bringing Johnny Gargano to the ramp.

Gargano got a big pop and he said “Do you feel that? The energy in the room just changed.” He formally introduced himself to Carmelo Hayes. He said he wanted to come out and congratulate Hayes. He’s had a lot of fun with bachelor parties and weddings and honeymoons, but with Austin on Raw, Indi married and Candice at home pregnant, he’s lost…his Way. He said he was going to go back to doing what he was born to do – being in this ring in front of these people against someone like Melo. He challenged Hayes to challenge him. Williams tried to suggest that his daughter (Indi) was sliding into Melo’s DMs all week. Gargano acted like it was hilarious and said “Yeah, I’m her dad. Meet my son-in-law.” The heels looked behind them just in time for Dexter Lumis to snap the Silencer on Williams. Carmelo eventually dragged him to safety while Gargano & Lumis shared a thumbs up in the ring.

(1) ODYSSEY JONES vs. ANDRE CHASE

Chase wrestled in full school uniform gear. That sweater can’t make for easy grips by the opposition. Chase tried a headlock and got shoved off. Chase tried a shoulderblock and Jones casually bumped him to the mat. Jones pasted Chase into a corner. Chase got in a shot and hit a dropkick from the second buckle, then did a trio of double stomps, almost losing his footing on the second. Chase covered for one and got tossed off of Jones. Jones blocked a right and threw one of his own, then slammed Chase, whipped him and splashed him in the corner. Death From Above (I’m not sure what Jones calls it) finished.

WINNER: Odyssey Jones at 2:54.

(Wells’s Analysis: These openers aren’t what they used to be. An extremely basic, no-frills big vs. little match that simply reestablishes Chase as no threat at all to Jones)

-Malcolm Bivens walked Diamond Mine through a hall backstage. He said he couldn’t believe how many people asked for a championship opportunity since Roderick Strong won the championship. He said from now on, when Diamond Mine wants something, they won’t ask – they’ll just take it.

-Halloween Havoc is live next Tuesday!

(2) IMPERIUM (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. THE CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Brutus)

The Creeds had branded Diamond Mine singlets that were a little busy and not an upgrade over what they had before. Quick takedown by Brutus on Aichner. Aichner got in some shots and tagged. Barthel worked a wristlock behind Brutus’s back, but Brutus escaped and nailed a belly-to-belly. Brutus mocked the Imperium pose to Aichner, and Barthel stormed in with some European uppercuts. PK by Barthel, who taunted Julius. Brutus charged Barthel to the Creed corner and tagged Julius, who charged Barthel to a neutral corner with some blocks, but Barthel came back with a suplex. Roderick Strong grabbed Barthel from behind and Julius got in a suplex and tagged Brutus, and the two teamed up for two tandem fireman’s carry takedowns. Another tag and Julius gut-wrenched Brutus onto Barthel, then covered for two. Barthel took down Julius and tried to tag, but Julius cut him off. Aichner made the hot tag and worked on both Creed brothers, even catching a running Brutus and squatting with him on his shoulders, then hitting a DVD for two. Both guys tagged and Julius caught Barthel and gave him a powerbomb. Aichner made the save. Diamond Mine on the outside tried to interfere, but Kushida and Ikemen Jiro stormed ringside and brawled with them. Inside the ring, Barthel rolled up Julius Creed for the three.

Imperium posed afterward, and MSK jumped them in response to an earlier slight. As always, about fifteen relentlessly vocal males booed them and chanted “You suck.”

WINNERS: Imperium at 5:35.

(Wells’s Analysis: MSK has had a hard time with a portion of the crowd booing them for reasons that aren’t clear literally at all, so why have them jump their opponents after a match, let alone a match where their opponents inexplicably worked babyface for probably the first time on NXT TV? Very weird booking all around, though I don’t think we’re supposed to care about confused presentation on this show anymore. For what it’s worth, the brief match was pretty good and the Creeds got to do a little selling, whereas to this point they’ve just been dominating)

-Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner ran into each other ahead of some sort of outdoors thing. Wagner told O’Reilly he wouldn’t need a bike. The two ran through the mud and traded runs carrying a large log on their backs. The two sat at a campfire at night and Wagner said there was one more workout: a twelve-ounce curl (he handed O’Reilly a beer). O’Reilly said if they stay on the same page, they can really kick some ass. Not a terrible segment, though the desperation to be liked smelled a little strong.