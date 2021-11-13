HEYDORN’S TAKE: Don’t hold me to this – AEW Full Gear 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW returns to PPV with a pillar, big four event in Full Gear tonight on Bleacher Report. A given, given that AEW only runs four PPV events of the year, so needless to say, this is a big one.

I don’t want to be too over dramatic about this, but Full Gear 2021 is a very important PPV event for the trajectory of AEW. A new water level was set for PPV buys at All Out that they want to maintain, their major acquisitions of C.M. Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole are in the fold and in prominent positions on the card, and they are primed to payoff their longest running story in Hangman Adam Page’s quest for the AEW World Championship. So, a lot at stake. Couple in the fact that the momentum of their ratings has slowed and an acclaimed PPV is just the ticket to finding it again.

Call this a preview, a calm look into the distant future, or a gaze into a wondrous crystal ball; just don’t hold me to anything, ok?

Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti – AEW Women’s World Championship

The ultimate test for Tay Conti to show just how far she’s come with her pro wrestling development. A career defining moment in that regard, but it won’t be in conjunction with a championship win. This division belongs to Britt Baker right now and Conti is a stepping-stone for her to further establish her title reign. That said, Baker is walking out of Minneapolis as champion, but it won’t be Conti’s last shot at the title.

C.M. Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

C.M. Punk needed Eddie Kingston. Who would have thought? Punk found some seriousness opposite Kingston on the mic, which gave him some added range that he had yet to find. The promo from Rampage a week ago was all that really needed to be said surrounding this match between both guys. They left the story in the ring and now it’s time for the match. We’re not looking at a mat classic here, but we’re looking at a fight and one that Punk will win to stay undefeated.

Lucha Brothers vs. FTR – AEW Tag Team Championship

This is a potential show-stealer. There is a ton of talent in this match and the feud has been framed properly. This is about being the best tag team and about the tag team titles. Those are the stakes and that’s enough. The Lucha Brothers need a signature win that they can add to their title reign and FTR would certainly qualify. I like them getting it here and continuing on at the top of the tag division.

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq

Well, this match has gotten loads of television time – for good reason given Cole and The Young Bucks are involved. That said, the story has been all over the place in terms of tone. One week it was Halloween costumes and the next it was Conchairto’s to the head. Don’t get me wrong, this was a fine mid-card program, but that’s all it was. The Elite takes this and Adam Cole moves on to bigger and better things.

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final

This should be great. Right? I mean, you have a Bryan Danielson who looks like the happiest man on the planet as his chest gets chopped to bits on a weekly basis and you have a Miro who has tapped into his personality to find a gimmick with depth, nuance, and the main event as it’s ceiling. That madness is colliding head-on in this match and with major stakes on the line. Because I strongly believe Adam Page is walking out of Full Gear as AEW World Champion, Miro is the right call to win this match and tournament to become number one contender. Page needs a strong heel challenger coming out of the show. Hello Miro.

Darby Allin vs. MJF

The success of this program is the shining example as to why it’s important to have clear heel and babyface lanes for characters in wrestling. This works because the audience is universally behind Darby Allin and their investment will be the foundation that the match is built on. The “pillars” of AEW narrative has served its purpose of generating unique and hidden stakes. The feel good moment is Allin winning here, but that just isn’t in MJF’s DNA. He takes this and continues onward and upward as a challenger for Page in the future.

Inner Circle vs. A.T.T

This thing has some spice to it. The A.T.T stuff has worked to build heat for the program. While it hasn’t truly elevated Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky yet, it’s been a fun feud to follow and react to. Inner Circle goes over in the cleanest of clean ways to put a bow on the feud.

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page – AEW World Championship

This one is huge. AEW’s entire existence has built to this match. Both guys will deliver and live up to the hype and it’s Adam Page’s time. Page winning the big one and beating Kenny Omega is how the story ends. To hold that off will cool the program down significantly and waste the current momentum they’ve bottled with Page and his journey. Page wins, wins clean, becomes champion, and drinks whiskey with fans in celebration.

