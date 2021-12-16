Texas Death Match announced for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Mickie James will now defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match at Hard to Kill.
ITS OFFICIAL!
@MickieJames vs @DeonnaPurrazzo will now be a TEXAS DEATH MATCH!
Be at #HardToKill LIVE @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!
TICKETS: https://t.co/Ijd0hGrl2t pic.twitter.com/RN42xfEGIi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2021
James and Purrazzo brawled with each other on this week’s episode of Impact. Scott D’Amore and Gail Kim broke things up and then instituted a no contact rule ahead of their title match. He also confirmed that the match would be a Texas Death Match. James defeated Purrazzo at Bound For Glory to win the championship in October.
CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/16: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling
Leave a Reply