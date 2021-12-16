Texas Death Match announced for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mickie James will now defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match at Hard to Kill.

James and Purrazzo brawled with each other on this week’s episode of Impact. Scott D’Amore and Gail Kim broke things up and then instituted a no contact rule ahead of their title match. He also confirmed that the match would be a Texas Death Match. James defeated Purrazzo at Bound For Glory to win the championship in October.

