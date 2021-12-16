THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/16: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna’s road back to the top continued on last week’s Impact TV when she pinned current champ Mickie James in a mixed tag team match. In addition to scoring the victory before her re-match at Hard To Kill, she also showed up at the ROH PPV show to challenger their women’s champion, Rok-C.

Impact Match of the Week: Eric Young vs. Rhino

The Violent By Design vs. Rhino & Heath feud continued with this Street Fight Match. Young is back in top form after returning from an injury and he looked good here. The action packed match lasted about eight minutes and featured a bunch of outside interference, before Young scored the win after hitting Rhino with a hockey mask.

Impact TV Results (12/9/21):

-Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt beat Mickie James & Chris Sabin

-Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D went to a no-contest

-Finjuice beat The Learning Tree

-Eric Young beat Rhino

-Decay beat The IInspiration and The Influence

-Matt Cardona beat W. Morrissey by DQ

In The News:

Deonna Purrazzo showed up at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle PPV to challenge ROH Women’s champion Rok-C to a match next year, which will presumably take place in Impact. Jordynne Grace appeared on the show also to celebrate her husband Jonathan Gresham winning the ROH World Title. Eddie Edwards and Jimmy Jacobs appeared via video to talk about their ROH memories.

Coming Up:

This week’s Impact TV includes:

-Contract signing with Moose, Matt Cardona, and W. Morrissey

-Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay

-Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Doc Gallows & Joe Doering

-Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler

-Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey

