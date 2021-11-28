Impact Wrestling champion to appear for upstart wrestling promotion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Moose, the Impact World Champion, will appear for Jonathan Gresham’s new grappling based wrestling promotion, Terminus, on their January 16 debut show. Gresham announced the news on social media.

W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S

https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/e5Qa1sipau — Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 28, 2021

Moose won the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory in October. Terminus will lean on mat based wrestling as the root of the company. Moose’s opponent for the January 16 show is unknown at this time.

CATCH-UP: Impact Wrestling announces a first ever match for Hard to Kill in January