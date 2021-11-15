News Ticker

Former ROH champion announces new wrestling promotion

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 15, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Gresham Twitter
Jonathan Gresham has announced the creative of a brand new wrestling promotion.

In a post on Twitter, Gresham announced Terminus — a modern age grappling promotion. The post contained a sizzle video with a launch tease for January 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gresham is a former ROH Pure Wrestling Champion. He lost that title to Josh Woods at Death Before Dishonor this year.

