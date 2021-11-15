Former ROH champion announces new wrestling promotion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jonathan Gresham has announced the creative of a brand new wrestling promotion.

In a post on Twitter, Gresham announced Terminus — a modern age grappling promotion. The post contained a sizzle video with a launch tease for January 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

T E R M I N U S M O D E R N • A G E • G R A P P L I N G 1. 16. 22 A T L A N T A G A pic.twitter.com/CdVzmRdzXW — I AM THE FOUNDATION (@TheJonGresham) November 15, 2021

Gresham is a former ROH Pure Wrestling Champion. He lost that title to Josh Woods at Death Before Dishonor this year.

