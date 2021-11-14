FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Jeff of Jeff vs. The World joins to talk biggest takeaways from Full Gear, Eternals thoughts (spoiler-free), Becky as “The Bride” from Kill Bill and parallels to Uma Thurman, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This month, all of the Deep Dive guests will be folks that Rich wants to give a spotlight to – in particular, the work they do – and give a little preview of what you get. Jeff of Jeff vs. the World joins to talk AEW’s Full Gear for a bit, but the focus is more on the idea of Becky’s role three years since her bloody Kill Bill-like photo leading to Survivor Series, and what mistakes were made with both Lynch and Uma Thurman regarding the titular “Bride” character, particularly centering on Becky and Charlotte’s relationship.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO